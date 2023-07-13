High income status: Don’t lose focus on ordinary S’wakians, Moggie reminds state govt

KUCHING (July 13): Former federal minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie has reminded the Sarawak government not to get detracted from giving urgently much needed focus on providing basic infrastructures and on uplifting the lives and livelihood of ordinary Sarawakian including those in the rural areas.

He said this should not be the case even after the World Bank had recognised Sarawak as having a high income status.

“I am not an economist. So, I find it difficult to understand how the World Bank came to that conclusion.

“I suspect the State Government of Sarawak would also be surprised. I read somewhere that the State Government’s target, already ambitious when seen through the eyes of ordinary Sarawakian, is to achieve that status in 2030.

“That World Bank assessment, if correct, would raise very disturbing concerns.

“One, does it reflect a very serious disparity between those who are well off and the general population in the state?” he said in a letter to The Borneo Post editor today.

Moggie said from personal observation and anecdotal experience, many rural areas have yet to enjoy properly equipped schools, adequate medical facillities, basic infrastructures such as roads,electricity, proper water supply, reliable phone coverage and digital connectivity.

“Second, such an assessment, coupled with the State Government’ s current ambition of engaging in news breaking futuristic projects, may detract from giving urgently much needed focus on providing basic infrastructures and on uplifting the lives and livelihood of ordinary Sarawakian including those in the rural areas of Sarawak,” he said.

He is not the only Sarawakian sceptical over Sarawak’s unexpected high income status by the World Bank.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala on July 6 said that the state government’s target is to achieve the high income status by 2030.

Based on the state government’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, the current per capita income is much lower than US$13,000, he said.

“I am not sure how the World Bank worked out Sarawak’s GNI (gross national income) per capita income of US$13,205, which looks very high to me.”

“Sarawak is not yet a high income state. Our PCDS 2030 is targeted to make Sarawak a high income state by 2030,” said the Mulu assemblyman.

World Bank Malaysia lead economist Apurva Sanghi on Twitter has last week said that Sarawak qualifies as a high income state as it has a GNI per capita of more than US$13,205.

“While Malaysia’s quest to join the high income club continues, there is one nice surprise: Sarawak is now a high income state!” he said.

Apurva also posted a chart showing that Sarawak is now ahead of Penang and third on the pecking order behind federal territories of Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

The World Bank categorised the world’s economies to four income groups – low, lower-middle, upper-middle and high income – and updates the classifications each year on July 1 and are based on the GNI per capita, measured in US dollars, of the previous year.