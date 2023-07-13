In latest vitriol, Hadi claims Malays obliged to be political to cement supremacy

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today again published a statement warning about a false takeover attempt by minority “extremists”, as he called on Muslims to actively participate in politics to block infidels from usurping political control.

In a long-winded post published on his Facebook page this morning, the PAS president said Islam obliges its followers to be politically active, with the goal being to cement Malay political hegemony.

Today’s statement is the latest in the series of conspiracy-ladened vitriols launched by the PAS president against the Pakatan Harapan-Umno government, in which he accused the DAP of plotting to quash Malay political dominance by puppeteering its allies, and how political apathy among Muslims enables it.

“To abandon political matters is to violate one of Allah’s decrees who created mankind and the prophets. The Prophet (Muhammad) S.A.W. had demonstrated practically how to build a nation as decreed by Allah,” Hadi wrote.

“Even if the richness of Islamic knowledge is preserved by the (politically) struggling ulama, the absence of political power makes them under siege. In fact this has led to the abandonment of the fiqh in Islamic political thoughts.

“Thus Islam is obligated to lead even if Muslims are allowed to cooperate with the non-believers in a multi-faith society,” the PAS president added.

Hadi and PAS have long fought for what they described as Malay political supremacy, even if past and current administrations have been dominated by ethnic Malays.

The call for compulsory Muslim political participation also underscores the party’s long-held belief that Islam and governance cannot be separated, a view that fuels its fight for an Islamic state and the ideological opposition to the idea that religion and the state should be separated.

Legal experts have long insisted that Malaysia is politically secular although Islam is constitutionally enshrined as the “religion of the federation”.

What the latter entails remains the subject of heated debate until this day but PAS leaders alleged the DAP, through its allies in PH, are secretly fighting to trivialise Islam’s role in governance.

DAP leaders have repeatedly denied it, calling the allegation incendiary and an attempt to manipulate Malay insecurity. – Malay Mail