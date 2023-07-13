Juanda: Comprehensive administrative reforms needed to achieve status of developed state

MIRI (July 13): The Sarawak government needs to take the initiative to implement comprehensive administrative reforms to speed up efforts to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

In stating this, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said the state government’s administration is the key to success in moving towards that direction and achieving the status.

“In conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th year of independence, I am confident that if the government takes the initiative to carry out large-scale administrative reforms, we will move towards a more advanced Sarawak by 2030.

“What I mean by this administrative reform is in the form of good governance, which leads to the question of effective public delivery. We know that the bureaucratic process is very complex. If the government uses bureaucracy to slow the decision-making process, I am sure and believe it will be difficult for us to become a developed state,” he stated in an interview after officiating at Do the Right Things Course Series 2/2003 at Pullman Miri Waterfront yesterday.

The Jemoreng assemblyman stressed that the slogan and standard operating procedure (SOP) stated in the customer charter by government agencies must be adhered to and implemented.

“The administration must take the opportunity to strengthen the machinery so that governance will run as usual and even be able to move further forward.

“Our competition at the regional Asian level is very strong today. Sarawak needs to take the lead in this matter (administration reform) because we currently have very stable politics. I am worried that the desire to advance will not be achieved if we are late.”

From his observation, he said he could see that many changes are taking place in the administration of the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the leadership included the premier and his deputies going to the ground with the elected representatives to monitor government projects implementation, including the state’s sick projects.

The effort, he added, has shown results where many decisions have been made immediately to reduce bureaucracy so that the projects can be implemented immediately.

He said this is important to ensure that government money is not wasted and that finances are used at an optimal level.

“I am confident that much can be done with the leadership’s readiness to accept change with comprehensive reforms at the headquarters level in Kuching and then to the districts and small units.

“We cannot avoid it because the comprehensive development of Sarawak reaches the villages. So, to ensure no leakage or abuse of power, comprehensive change reform must be done.”

Also present at the event were Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions) director Semawi Mohamad and assistant director Wan Mohamad Wan Drahman.