Kim Swee: Rhinos must stay focussed against in-form Sri Pahang to collect 3 points

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Datuk Ong Kim Swee will leave no stone unturned as he prepares Sabah FC for the clash against in-form Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium on Saturday (July 15).

The Rhinos head coach said the players must stay focused and avoid making mistakes in order to collect the full three points.

In a statement issued by the club yesterday, Kim Swee said the players are undergoing thorough preparation to face third-placed Sri Pahang, who are on 34 points to lead fifth placed Sabah by four points in the standings.

“We are well aware of the qualities of Sri Pahang FC but Sabah FC will give a tough fight.

“We are not going to give Sri Pahang much room or space to gain control of the game … our main aim is to achieve a positive result,” said Kim Swee.

For the record, hosts Sabah twice had a two-goal lead over Kuching City last Saturday but, not for the first time this season, took the game lightly to allow the visiting side to stage a fightback to draw level.

Only a stoppage time winner from debutant Ramon Machado saved Sabah the blushes to win 4-3 in the Borneo derby.

“Last Saturday, Kuching City nearly forced a draw (at Likas Stadium) but the players’ never-say-die attitude ensured we achieved the three points … the gallant efforts deserve credit.

“Up next will be Sri Pahang, who are currently in good form and consistent performance, be it playing home or on their travels … we will give it our best,” added Kim Swee.

Sri Pahang’s recent form saw them clinch a third straight win by beating Selangor FC 1-0 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, foreign imports Telmo Castanheira and Miguel Cifuentes are currently injured but Kim Swee said this would not affect the team’s preparation.

“There are several days before we take on Sri Pahang and I hope they will recover well to return and help the team.

“We need to make sure that we have a balanced team with enough players to take on Sri Pahang,” Kim Swee said.

The first round league meeting between Sabah and Sri Pahang ended 1-1 in Kuantan with Darren Ting on the scoresheet for the Rhinos in Kuantan in March.

After 16 matches, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) lead the 14-team standing with maximum 48 points followed by Selangor FC (34 points), Sri Pahang (34 points), Kedah Darul Aman FC (31 points), and Sabah FC (30 points).