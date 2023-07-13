KPDN Bintulu inspects 4,279 business premises as of June 30

BINTULU (July 13): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch has inspected a total of 4,279 business premises here from Jan 1 to June 30, this year.

Its branch chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said from the inspections, a total of 59 cases were produced for various offences, with a confiscation value of over RM1 million.

“Several compounds have been issued for various offences such as profiteering, no price tag, inaccurate weighing scales, violation of halal regulations, counterfeit goods and misappropriation of subsidised diesel fuel,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On ‘Ops Tiris’, which is being implemented until Aug 31 to combat misappropriation of subsidised diesel in the country, Al Redzamani said 19 cases have been recorded in Bintulu so far.

He said this was a result of the joint efforts with various agencies especially the police, who have greatly assisted KPDN in combating the subsidised diesel misappropriation activities.

The public are urged to provide information regarding the illegal activities to the the ministry via WhatsApp 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000; e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my; Call Centre 1-800-886-800;email [email protected] and Ez ADU KPDN.