Kuching housewife claims trial to voluntarily causing hurt to husband

KUCHING (July 13): A housewife claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by splashing her husband with hot coffee.

Sharfiza Mushar, 41, pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid, who released her on a bail of RM5,000 with one local surety along with fixing Aug 15, 2023, for case management.

She was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail term for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishment, upon conviction.

Sharfiza allegedly commited the offence against her 37-year-old husband at a house in Jalan Dahlia, Taman Matang Indah here around 10am on May 14, this year.

It is learnt that the victim had sought treatment at a hospital for scalds to his body following the incident.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Sharfiza was unrepresented by a lawyer.