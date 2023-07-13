Lee Onn to highlight existing, upcoming projects at Sheda Property Expo

KUCHING (July 13): Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd will be setting up a booth highlighting their existing and upcoming property projects at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Property Expo 2023 which kicks off tomorrow (July 14).

To be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) until this Sunday, the booth of the reputable property development company will feature six of their projects around the city.

The six projects included the Morrison Residence condominium project located at Jalan Song where a total of 110 units are up for sale starting from RM703,000.

Another residential project is the RSS Residence project, where there are 240 apartment units up for sale starting from RM462,000. The project is located near Everwin supermarket at MJC commercial centre in Batu Kawa.

For landed residential property units, there is the Riccarton Avenue project which currently offers 20 double-storey semi-detached units and 59 terrace units for sale. The residential project is located opposite Moyan Square and the starting price is RM520,000.

Lee Onn has also recently launched its Green Acres 2 Phase 2 three-storey townhouse project at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang and the price starts from RM355,000 for the 342 units available.

For commercial units, Lee Onn is selling 66 semi-detached and detached office-showroom commercial units at Pines Square in Batu Kawa, opposite the MJC commercial centre, with prices starting at RM1.8 million.

There are also another 76 units of three-storey shophouses for the Westfield Points project located opposite Kuching Sentral. Starting price is RM1.72 million.

Enquiries about other Lee Onn projects, including single-storey semi-detached and terrace houses at Mile 6 Matang, and the Sri Pertiwi affordable apartment units and three-storey commercial units at Pines Square, Batu Kawa can also be made during the expo.

Interested members of the public and potential homeowners can visit Lee Onn’s booth near to the entrance of the property expo for more information.