Lok Kawi Wildlife Park invites public to name Bornean elephant calves

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Members of the public have been invited to name the three Bornean elephant calves born at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park.

Curator Maryati Abdullah Lakim said on Wednesday that the ‘Baby Elephant Naming Campaign’ will run until Aug 8.

She said suggestions can be made via the park’s Facebook page — Taman Hidupan Liar Lok Kawi “Official Page” — and the three winning names will be announced a week after the campaign ends.

Maryati said the campaign is being held in connection with World Elephant Day 2023 on Aug 12, themed ‘Protecting elephant habitats for a sustainable tomorrow’.

“We have three calves –- one born at the end of last year and two more this year. They have all not been named, so we are encouraging the public to suggest names for them,” she said.

She said involving the public would create a sense of attachment and increase public awareness of the need to protect Sabah’s wildlife.

“The park also hopes that this campaign will attract more people to continue to like, share and follow Lok Kawi Wildlife Park’s Facebook page because various educational activities, conservation efforts and awareness videos will be shared.

“Our aim is for the general public to share responsibility for spreading the word about the value and importance of wildlife in this state,” she said, adding that the park also hoped to attract more visitors.

The campaign is jointly sponsored by Borneo Behavior Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Its manager Kenneth Maluda said it would continue to assist the Sabah Wildlife Department in making every programme implemented in the park a success.