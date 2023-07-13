MetMalaysia: Continuous raining warning in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan until July 15

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at an alert level in three states from today until Saturday (July 15).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 11.30 am today, said that the three states which are expected to experience continuous rain are Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“In Sarawak, the affected areas are in Limbang while in Sabah the areas involved are the inland (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), west coast, Sandakan (Beluran) and Kudat,” read the statement. – Bernama