Ops Tapis: 324 arrested for drug-related offences in S’wak between July 10-12

KUCHING (July 13): Sarawak police have arrested 324 individuals for drug-related offences during its nationwide ‘Ops Tapis Siri-3’ between July 10 and 12.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the suspects comprised of 303 males and 21 females, aged between 14 and 56.

“We also seized drugs worth RM48,217 from the suspects which consisted of syabu (132.04 grams), ketamine (6.03 grams) and one cannabis plant which is about 102cm tall,” Mohd Azman told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said the three-day operation in Sarawak involved a total of 163 raids and 364 checks that were conducted in residential areas, fishermen jetties, illegal jetties and drug dens.

He added that out of the 324 suspects arrested, 255 tested positive for illegal drugs and were being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Listed under the drug trafficking category, 12 suspects were being investigated under Section 39A(1) and one suspect under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

For the drug possession category, 56 suspects were being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Azman also disclosed that the highest drugs seized throughout the operation was in Miri worth RM20,894 followed by Kuching (RM4,959) and Padawan (RM3,960).

“The seized drugs are estimated to be able to cater to a total of 672 users in the state,” he added.

During the operation, he said the police also managed to arrest 16 individuals who had warrants of arrest against them, while nine hardcore drug users were arrested under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Azman said the operation was to pressure drug syndicates and drug abusers in the areas where the raids and checks were conducted.

“This operation is also to create a sense of confidence among the people who want drug related activities to be continuously tackled,” he added.

The public who come across any suspected or drug related activities in their area are advised to inform the police through their hotline at 012-2087222.