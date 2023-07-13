PDP and PSB to merge? Tiong says ‘step by step’ after parties sign MoU

KUCHING (July 13): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur today in a likely first step towards a merger.

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the MoU marked the start of the cooperation between the parties, and he did not deny the possibility that they may eventually become one party.

“Will the merger happen? To me, step by step we will work together. Let our party members understand each other well and we create more platforms for our members to work together,” he said at the signing ceremony.

MORE TO COME