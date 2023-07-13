Petra Jaya man fined RM2,000 for punching brother-in-law

KUCHING (July 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 28-year-old man RM2,000 in default two months in prison for punching his brother-in-law in the face.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Akmal Fazrin Sahari on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Akmal committed the offence against the 59-year-old victim at a house in Taman Tatai Kumang, Jalan Siol Kandis Petra Jaya here around 7pm on July 10, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Akmal was drunk when he suddenly ran amok and punched the victim’s face until he suffered a soft tissue injury over his left eye area.

The victim lodged a police report that led to Akmal’s arrest around 8.50pm on the same day.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while Akmal was unrepresented by legal counsel.