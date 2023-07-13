Progressive Democratic Party to sign MoU with Parti Sarawak Bersatu?

KUCHING (July 13): The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur this evening by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has fueled talk that a major political development is happening in Sarawak.

According to sources, the other party to the MoU is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), an opposition party led by former state minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

It was claimed that the MoU would pave the way for Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s party, which is a member of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and PSB to work together, possibly towards a merger.

The Borneo Post is contacting leaders from both parties to comment on the speculation.

PDP yesterday issued invitations to the media to attend a press conference by Tiong after he chairs the party’s supreme council meeting this evening.

“Please note that a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT will be made immediately after the meeting,” the invitation pointed out.

According to the programme for a gathering later, the signing of the MoU would be held at 7.15pm.