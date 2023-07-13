KUCHING (July 13): Contributions to the proposed Account 3 in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) should be made optional for members, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

“The interest rates must be higher than any commercial bank rates so that members can enjoy a better return for Account 3 to work,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on recent reports where the EPF planned to introduce Account 3 for its members to have the flexibility of making withdrawals at any time.

Sim said Account 3 could serve as an alternative to commercial bank savings accounts to provide working Malaysians an alternative to save with better rates.

“The interest rates should be paid on a daily rather than yearly basis,” he added.

Nevertheless, he said the introduction of Account 3 for all EPF members was a “good additional feature” where members could make withdrawals at any time on top of the mandatory contributions in Account 1 and 2.

On the EPF’s proposed mandatory monthly withdrawal for new members born after 2010 onwards, Sim said it was akin to a pension fund.

”It is like turning our EPF into a pension fund when compared to now where it is a retirement fund with the option to withdraw all the funds, periodically or monthly after reaching age 55 and 60,” he said.

He pointed out that mandatory monthly withdrawals at a pension age has its advantage in which members would not run out of funds too quickly.

“The disadvantage here is that he or she would not be able to withdraw all the funds to settle debts or invest in other ventures.

“However, a lump sum withdrawal might cause the member to run out of money fast if the retirement fund is spent unwisely and he or she might have to return to the workforce due to insufficient retirement fund,” he said.

EPF chief strategy officer Nurhisham Hussein on Tuesday was reported by The Edge as saying the Account 3 would be to cater for informal workers who will be allowed the flexibility of making withdrawals of any amount at any time.

He said the purpose of Account 3 was to address cash flow issues among informal sector workers while existing members may also voluntarily opt-in once the account is created.