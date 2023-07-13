Reopen utility payment counter in Bintangor for elderly clients, senator tells Sarawak Energy

SIBU (July 13): Senator Roderick Wong is calling on Sarawak Energy payment counters in Bintangor to be reopened to cater to senior citizens.

He said many older clients are not familiar with utilising the payment kiosks, prompting them to travel all the way to the Sarawak Energy office in Sarikei to pay their bills.

“This has not only incurred them extra cost but poses grave inconvenience to these elderly people,” he said in a statement.

Wong, who visited the utility company’s office in Bintangor, was ‘puzzled’ to see the payment counters closed despite having staff on duty.

“The staff is there but visitors are told to make their payment through the kiosk. That is puzzling,” he said.

Although not against the advancement of technology, Wong, however, opined that it is necessary to give due consideration to the needs of senior citizens.