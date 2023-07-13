Sabah might only receive RM80.1 million if Warisan still in power – Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): The State Government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will continue to fight for Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including the 40 percent claim, assured Parti Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Nizam said that this was explained by the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who has repeatedly reiterated GRS’ stance to continue claiming for the 40 percent during the State Legislative Assembly sitting although the state has received the special grant of RM125.6 million from the Federal Government.

He said that the grant was used for the construction of SMJ affordable housing at all 73 State Legislative Assembly constituencies.

Nizam was replying to Warisan’s Supreme Council member and Tungku assemblyman Assaffal Panglima Alian’s claim that Hajiji has misled the people of Sabah to believe that the new special grant order he had agreed to last year would not jeopardise the Sabah’s 40 percent shared growth revenue rights.

“Is Assafal trying to say that Sabah should reject the RM125 million when this has benefitted the people compared with Warisan which only agreed to receive RM53.4 million from the Federal Government?”

“This is proven in the 2020 budget speech by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on 15 November 2019 as the Chief Minister where he agreed to receive RM53.4 million,” he said.

Nizam claimed that if Warisan was still in power, Sabah might only receive merely RM80.1 million and not RM125.6 million.

“Perhaps, Assafal should explain this matter instead of trying to mislead the people on this issue,” he said.

He also said that it is not appropriate for Assafal to twist the facts by politicizing the issue that his party, Warisan, has failed to handle.

“Hajiji, as the Chief Minister, has given his commitment to continue finding solutions behind the scenes,” said Nizam.