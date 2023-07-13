Stealing ice creams sees 10-year-old Kuching boy placed on good behaviour bond

KUCHING (July 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 10-year-old boy to be placed on a two-year good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to stealing ice creams from a car wash shop.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali made the order against the child after reviewing his probation report presented by the Welfare Department.

She also ordered the child’s parent or guardian to execute a bond for his good behaviour with security of RM50 to be deposited with the court apart from attending an interactive programme with the department during the bond period.

The boy was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a car wash shop along Jalan Sungai Maong Tengah here at 9.25pm on May 21, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant discovered ice creams missing from a freezer placed in front of the premises around 9.30am on May 22.

Footage from a security camera at the premises showed the boy climbing over the shop’s fence and taking several ice creams from the freezer.

The boy was arrested around 12.30pm the same day after a police report was lodged over the incident.

ASP Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted, while the child was unrepresented by legal counsel.