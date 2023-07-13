STPM: Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Hj Bujang’s Mei Chyi, Angeline top scorers with 3.92 CGPA

MIRI (July 13): Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang student Tan Mei Chyi said she spent most days studying until almost midnight thus enabling her to score straight As with cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.92 in her STPM.

She said she initially targeted to score a 4 pointer for her STPM but after realising how hard Form 6 was, she lowered her target to CGPA 3.5.

She hoped to get into Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Penang to study Mass Communications.

“I am really interested in Mass Communications because my ambition is to become a journalist,” she added.

When asked how she divided time for her study, she said she made it a routine to do her own revision at home nightly.

“We had extra classes at school until 4pm, so when I reached home, I would nap for about one hour or so before dinner. After dinner, I continued with my revision, sometimes until midnight,” she said.

Her father Tan Hang Sing was also thrilled with his daughter’s result and hoped she can fulfill her ambition as a journalist.

“I am very happy with her result. She wants to be a journalist and both her mother and I fully support her,” said the father of three.

Mei Chyi is his youngest child and his eldest is a teacher in Negeri Sembilan while the second one is in Universiti Teknologi Malaysia pursuing her PhD.

Another student of the college, Angeline Lam, also scored straight As with CPGA 3.92 and was overjoyed that her hard work has paid off.

“I am hoping to get into Universiti Sains Malaysia and enter the field of education.

“Actually, I have just attended an interview in Kuching for the course with the university a few days ago and hopefully they will accept me,” she said.

Angeline, whose ambition was to become a teacher, also played volleyball and worked out her schedule between the two carefully, to ensure balance in both volleyball and study.

“When I played volleyball, I also made sure I put sufficient effort into my study so that I can score my best in STPM.

“Volleyball is just my hobby, but my academic achievement will be the one determining my future,” she said.

The middle child of three siblings said she always made time to study at night, from 7am to 9am, and only played volleyball on weekends when she is free.

“My parents could not be with me today because they are both working but I’ve informed them of my result and they are very happy,” she added.