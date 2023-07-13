STPM: Sarawak records CGPA of 2.75, says education director

Thursday, July 13
By Peter Boon on Sarawak
Azhar (standing eighth left, second row) posing with the STPM high achievers, and joined by (standing from fifth left, second row) SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo, Sibu District Education Officer Ahli Chikba, and others. – Photo by Peter Boon

SIBU (July 15): Sarawak has recorded a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.75 in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examination, said state education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

Azhar said this was an increase of 0.04 compared to 2.71 recorded in STPM 2021.

“In fact, Sarawak’s CGPA achievement for this year is among the best within a decade since the STPM modular system was introduced,” he said when announcing the state’s STPM 2022 result at SMK Sacred Heart here today.

Azhar also announced SMK Sacred Heart here as Sarawak’s best school among the top 17 schools in the state for last year’s STPM results.

“The 17 top schools in the state recorded a CGPA surpassing 3.00. In the previous edition, only 10 schools managed to score a CGPA surpassing 3.00,” he said.

MORE TO COME

