STPM: Self-determination, heeding teacher’s advice, hard work recipes for SMK Bt Lintang’s Nur Asfarizah’s success

KUCHING (July 13): Self-determination, heeding teacher’s advice and hard work are among the prerequisites for doing well in school examinations, says several outstanding Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) achievers from SMK Batu Lintang here.

One such student, Nur Asfarizah Izzatie Ramzai, advised her juniors to be consistent in studying hard, and never give up when facing challenges.

The 20-year-old obtained straight As in Pengajian Am, Bahasa Melayu, Sejarah and Pengajian Perniagaan with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67.

“Many think that STPM is hard. However, do not be afraid as it will not be hard if we are willing to strive for excellence and not give up despite facing a few obstacles in your journey,” she said when met after getting her STPM result slip today.

Nur Asfarizah, who scored straight As, said she has yet to decide what course to take, though a course on human resources management tops her interest.

She attributed her success to blessings from her parents and teachers, as well as herself for not being stingy in sharing her knowledge with her schoolmates.

“Never be stingy to share knowledge with others. I believe this as one of things that has brought success for me today. I was surprised with the result as it is beyond my initial target.

“Even though the competition in this school is stiff, today’s success has certainly given me satisfaction as a result of the efforts that I have put in and the spirit of not giving up,” she said.

Her schoolmate, Edmond Tan Yong Soon, who aspires to be an accountant, said he has always been interested in finance.

Tan is among the straight As students in SMK Batu Lintang.

He advised students who will be sitting for STPM this year to study hard and be very determined to achieve good results.

“You need to work hard and stay focused. Get advice from your teachers and motivate yourself to excel. Also, never give up when faced with challenges or difficulties.

“My next plan is to continue my studies in finance-related courses,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior assistant (Form 6 classes) Teng Swee Hock, said 27 students of SMK Batu Lintang obtained straight As with 17 of them getting 4.0 CGPA.

The overall results for the school is CGPA 3.23.

“The result is the best the school has ever achieved,” he said, adding that 110 students took up the STPM last year.