STPM: SMK Batu Lintang 4.00 CGPA scorer to pursue career as scientist

KUCHING (July 13): Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 top scorer Nelson Kon Nian Zu, who achieved four straight A’s, hopes to become a scientist.

The 20-year-old from SMK Batu Lintang obtained straight A’s in General Studies, Additional Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology with a perfect 4.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

“My next plan is to further my studies overseas and I am interested in biomedical science as well as biochemistry as I am interested in going into the field of research,” he told reporters after receiving his results at the school today.

Kon said his first-choice tertiary institution would be the National University of Singapore.

“I am quite happy with my results and also quite surprised although I’ve been told that I can achieve straight A’s at the beginning of my Form 6, because to me Form 6 was quite hard and required a lot of hard work,” he shared.

On the secret of his success, Kon stressed the importance of learning rather than just studying.

“You need to take your time to do a lot of revision as well as to do extra work outside of your studies, like doing research online. You can always refer to your teachers for some sources that can be helpful in order for you to search for more information to complete your questions as well as your exams,” he explained.

Kon revealed that his parents run a hot plate seafood stall at Siang-Siang Corner Mile 3 here and he usually helped them whenever he was not studying.

He thanked his teachers and parents for their guidance and encouragement.

A total of 27 students from SMK Batu Lintang obtained straight A’s, 17 of whom achieved a 4.0 CGPA.

The school also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for STPM 2022.