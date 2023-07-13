Trail-blazing teenage golfer from Miri eyes LPGA Tour in 3 years

A 17 YEAR-OLD golf sensation from Miri is continuing to make waves since winning her first ever US collegiate tournament at the Moon Golf Invitational in February this year.

Mirabel Ting followed up on that milestone by representing Team International in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup in Pennsylvania in June, by virtue of finishing among the top six players in the final qualifying ranking list in April. She has achieved all these despite being in only her first year in college.

“I wasn’t expecting myself as a freshman to be doing these stuff!” said Mirabel, who will only be 18 on September 25.

In conjunction with the 60th year of Sarawak’s independence commemorated by Sarawak Day on July 22, The Borneo Post spoke to this trail-blazing Sarawakian youngster.

Following her avid golfing grandpa Ng Siaw Pheng, Mirabel picked up the sport at the age of five at Miri Golf Club. By the age of 10, she was already winning local tournaments. At 11 she stole the limelight by lifting the women’s title at the Sarawak Golf Amateur Championship held in Sibu.

“Golf is hard, it’s stressful but at the same time I enjoyed it a lot, and it has been an amazing journey,” she said.

So far she has played eight tournaments in the US and raked up four top 10 finishes, including second place at the Southland Conference Championship in April and recording a season low 67 (-5) three times. She also led her team to the 2023 Southland Conference Championship and was voted ‘Freshman of the Year’ and ‘Player of the Year’ for the conference.

Before attending college in the US, she enrolled in Hills International College, Australia and the Dolphin Stem Academy in Florida.

Her cabinet was already filled with trophies including emerging champion in the 2018 Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup at Damai Golf and Country Club, the 2018 Ambank International Junior Golf Championship at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club (Malaysia), Group B of the 2019 ATI Ciputra Golfpreneur Junior World Championship (Indonesia), Group B of the 2019 Hills Taiwan Junior International Open (Taiwan).

The golf prodigy has already teed off in such top regional tournaments as the 2019 Queen Sirikit Cup (Thailand), 2019 Women Asia Amateur Pacific, 2019 and 2022 Malaysian Amateur Open, 2019 and 2020 Queensland Amateur Golf Championship, 2021 SEA Games (Hanoi, Vietnam), 2022 Singapore Amateur Open and 2022 Professional Golf Malaysia Open.

The young champion has weathered tough times, including the loss of her beloved father. She said she is fortunate to have people around her showing support, love and concern at crucial moments that she felt like wanting to give up. These include her coaches, family members and elders. She also mentioned Malaysian golf pro Michelle Koh.

The youngster expressed deep appreciation to them, describing each as a ‘life-changer’. She met Michelle in March 2022 and said the senior player has been a pillar of strength offering invaluable support and advice.

“She took care of me and helped point out what’s best for me. I always want to be the best but in order to get there, it’s not about winning or losing but it will be a matter of how much gratitude you have towards the game and how you treat people around you,” she earnestly explained.

Mirabel’s older brother Malcolm is also a top national golfer. Both are determined to pursue a golfing career dedicated to their dad’s memory.

Unlike Malcolm who would be turning pro this year, Mirable will only do so after she has earned her degree in Interior Design within three years before hitting the LGPA tour circuit.

Playing college golf in the US has been a long cherished dream but Mirabel also sees it as a journey.

She is grateful for the “endless” support she is getting from Augusta University currently but she hopes to move on to Florida State University en route to become a successful pro eventually.

Her achievements, despite being still a teenager, are already a source of inspiration to many back home. And what’s her advice to other budding golfers?

“I would say to all juniors, keep chasing your dreams and stay patient, it’s kind of like a reward, if you practise, you work hard, you will get rewarded. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard but it’s not impossible.”