USM’s National Statistics Competition to return in September

KUCHING (July 13): The School of Mathematical Sciences and Mathematics Society of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is once again organising its annual National Statistics Competition (NSC).

NSC 2023, run in collaboration with Persatuan Sains Matematik Malaysia (Persama), will see the preliminary round held on Sept 2, while the final round is scheduled to take place on Sept 23.

The Borneo Post is the media partner of NSC 2023.

“This competition was established in 2017 with the aim of cultivating young people’s interest in statistics, besides improving their comprehensive thinking and analytical skills,” the organisers said in a press release.

For the preliminary round, the online platform SpeedExam will be used, whereas the final round will be at the School of Mathematical Sciences of USM.

The topics involved are: Data Description, Probability, Probability Distribution, and Permutation and Combination.

“We hope that more people, especially teenagers, can understand the importance of mathematics-related fields for social development through this competition.

“Thus, we hope to gain the support from the public to promote this meaningful event,” said the organisers.

NSC 2023 is open to all Malaysians aged 17 to 21 years. Those who are interested can register through https://forms.gle/RojFUcLiuaSy4wst8.

Registration fee is RM25 per participant, and the closing date for registration is Aug 16, 2023.

More details are available on the USM National Statistics Competition Facebook page or the official website.

For registration enquiries, contact Wai Zi Xin (011-10934532) or Kelvin Cheng Kok Bing (016-2357556).

For enquiries on the event, contact Loke Jia Jun (017-4613886) or Annabelle (016-8271880).

For sponsorship enquiries, call Ng Zi Ying on 016-2221566.