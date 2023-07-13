Visit La Promenade for Sarawak Open — Bonsai & Suiseki Championship

KUCHING (July 13): La Promenade will once again host the Sarawak Open — Bonsai & Suiseki Championship which will be held from July 20 to 29.

Sarawak Bonsai Association (SBA) in a statement, promises an even larger show than the previous year’s which was already the largest at the time.

“We aim to be better every year and on behalf of SBA members, we are glad Hock Seng Lee (HSL) is just as ambitious as we are,” said SBA president Johnson Jong.

With more categories, participants, demos, trees and variety, it’s going to be the best Sarawak Open and the public is in for a super treat, he added.

To accommodate a larger show, this year’s championship was shifted to July, allowing local bonsai enthusiasts more time to cultivate plants.

“Changing it to mid-year means trees will be in full bloom. Usually after the wet season, the bonsai will not be at its best but now that it’s the dry season, the trees are at the peak of beauty,” he said.

Event organising chairman Hayes Teo said there will be four grand awards and 18 categories with participating plants coming from as far as Sabah.

“Last year, we had plants from Miri, and this year, I’m just so happy that there will be plants from Sabah as well.

“The plant owners will be driving all the way from Sabah to Kuching for the Sarawak Open,” he said.

HSL executive director Tony Yu described La Promenade as the perfect venue as the mall in Kota Samarahan is best known for its landscape design.

“Inside La Promenade, we have tree-lined boulevards with over 1,500 trees of various species. We have a landscape team of almost 30 people,” he said.

“We are proud to be associated with such a beautiful and environmentally friendly event and it is great to see growing interests and genuine appreciation for greens from the community,” he added.

Competition judges will be a mix of specialists from the Malaysia Bonsai and Suiseki Society (MBSS) and the Sarawak association.

