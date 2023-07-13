Wong: PSB gives Abang Johari, Anwar full support in spirit of unity

KUCHING (July 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will give full support to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the good of the people, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said PSB supports Abang Johari in the spirit of unity to enable him to carry out his people-first initiatives towards fulfilling the basic needs of the people, while carrying out his vision and far-sighted projects and programmes.

This is with the hope that Sarawak will be able to achieve a developed state with a high income society by the year 2030, he added.

“In fact in the last DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting I made it very clear the stand adopted by PSB, and this morning when I met him I also made it clear that he has our full support in the spirit of unity for the betterment of our country.

“In other words, we leaders and members of PSB have now, for unity and solidarity, decided to set aside all the differences between us and rally ourselves fully behind the Premier and Prime Minister to enable them to fulfil what they have now set up to do for the people of our country.

“In the light of all the above I mentioned, we PSB, as I said, have decided to work closely with PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) to enable us to serve the people better and the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government in Sarawak,” he said in his speech during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration between PDP and PSB in Kuala Lumpur today.

“As you all know there are at the moment in our country two opposing political forces pitting against each other one of course is moderation seeking consensus and adopting a give and take attitude and the other is leaders advocating more racism and religious extremism seeking to divide and rule.

“For the sake of national stability, solidarity and unity, I think the choice before us is obvious we all must give full support to our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to enable his new administration under his leadership with the decisiveness of action and admirable courage to carry out his objective of Malaysia Madani in order to wipe out corruption and inefficiency and to wipe all the wrongs of the past and remove forces of division among our people,” said Wong.

On that note, Wong expressed his gratitude to PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for his efforts towards making the collaboration with his party a success, and for making it possible for the two parties to work together as a family.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as many people said, politics is the art of possibilities or impossibilities. What is seemingly impossible can become possible as you know as it turned out who can imagine that Umno could team up with rivals of Pakatan Harapan particularly DAP to form the federal unity government and our state GPS government has joined hands with the seemingly impossible partners like DAP and Umno in the federal government.

“All these as we all know have been done in the spirit of unity, solidarity and of course for political stability.

“And so towards this end we PSB being the opposition party in Sarawak and I as the leader of the opposition in Dewan Undangan Negeri Sarawak have also decided again in the spirit of ‘segulai sejalai’ to unite,” Wong added.

When asked by reporters later what would happen to his position as opposition leader in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, Wong said: “Time will tell, we are going through a process.”