Zahid tells Sanusi to repent for allegedly insulting Selangor Ruler

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today condemned the alleged insults made by caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, towards Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and himself.

Zahid urged that politics should not be taken lightly and urged political leaders to stick to facts.

“This politics is not something to joke about. Facts are facts. How BN was told to stand up, that’s a fact, how Pakatan Harapan was also told to stand up, that’s a fact. That’s why I represent BN together with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“If the accusations are made by an individual who heads a state government and claims to be a believer in Islam, I hope he will undertake sincere repentance so that his actions do not become self-destructive campaign materials,” said the rural and regional development minister after signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and the Johor Southeast Development Authority (Kejora) at his ministry today.

He urged Sanusi to reflect on his actions and undertake sincere repentance to avoid turning his actions into detrimental campaign materials.

When asked about Sanusi’s recent actions, which allegedly involved insulting the Sultan of Selangor, he made it clear that he saw no necessity to respond to matters that are already supported by facts.

He stressed that engaging with individuals who lack wisdom in their interpretation of facts versus fiction would only further complicate the issues at hand.

Zahid labelled the allegations raised by Sanusi as “silly issues,” emphasising the need for serious discourse and meaningful dialogue in politics.

“I don’t need to answer about things that already have facts and it will be an issue if I speak to people who are not very wise in the interpretation of facts and fiction. He’s talking about silly issues,” he said. – Malay Mail