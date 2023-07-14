1,500 expected to join state-level National Day celebration in Mukah

MUKAH (July 14): Some 1,500 people are expected to take part in the main event of the state-level 2023 National Day celebration on Aug 31 at Dewan Serbaguna Politeknik Mukah.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who is minister in-charge of the celebration, said the programme is scheduled to start at 11am.

“Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is the expected guest-of-honour,” she said after the state-level 2023 National Day meeting at the New Administrative Centre here yesterday.

Meanwhile, she said the Unity Ride and Walk will take place at Dataran Pehin Setia Raja at 7am on Aug 31.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to join in the programme.

Fatimah said she will be present in the first segment of the celebration, which is on the National Day eve at Dataran Pehin Setia Raja.

The celebration will then end on Aug 31 with a townhall session and the ‘Sepetang Unity Talk’ at Dewan Sri Balau, UiTM Sarawak Mukah campus.

The programme will start at 2pm and will be attended by Fatimah and Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

A total of 1,000 people from all walks of life are expected to take part in the programme.

The theme of the National Day celebration this year is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ which translates into ‘Malaysia Madani: The Commitment of Unity Fulfils Hope’.