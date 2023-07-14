Abg Johari announces one-half-month bonus for all BDA staff

KUCHING (July 14): All Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) staff will receive one-and-a-half-month bonus to recognise their contribution and commitment in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

In announcing this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also BDA chairman, said that he and the other members of the BDA Board of Directors had decided to give out the bonus as a way of expressing their gratitude to all BDA staff.

“To recognise the contributions of all BDA members, I, together with the board of directors, would like to give a bonus of one and a half months to all BDA members at all levels.

“I hope that with this bonus, BDA’s income will increase further so that bonuses will always be given,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his officiating speech at the 45th BDA anniversary celebration dinner at a hotel in Bintulu tonight.

According to Abang Johari, since its establishment in 1978, BDA has changed the whole landscape of Bintulu step by step so much so that it is now known as the industrial progressive city in Malaysia.

“Therefore, let us together celebrate the 45 years of BDA and 60 years of independence of Sarawak in Malaysia by working together to ensure Sarawak continues to progress and prosper in the years to come,” he added.