Abg Johari: People’s progressive thinking, talents impact industries, economies

KUCHING (July 14): Progressive thinking and talents possessed by the people of Sarawak have brought tremendous impact on industries and economies beyond our border, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that talents could attract investment from outside Sarawak such as in music, arts and Science, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology (STEM).

“We (Sarawakians) should be very proud of them as achievements obtained by our people will have a positive impact on Sarawak.

“Sarawak also welcomes people and companies from across the world to Sarawak to develop our capabilities and accelerate our economy,” he said in his text of speech read by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang when officiating at the opening of Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Property Expo at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Abang Johari added that he and his cabinet colleagues have been working round-the-clock and around the world to conduct discussions and secure agreements to give Sarawak the best chance of having the most efficient mix of developments and investments.

“When we (government) go for global meetings, it is focused and for a purpose. Not to ‘bersantai saja’ (just for leisure),” he said.

Abang Johari also said that it is time for Sarawakians to be consistent, to apply strategy and momentum to drive development, growth and prosperity to the people in a way that is sustainable.

“When foreign companies build factories in Sarawak, they buy Sarawak land and use Sarawak contractors.

“When they need workers, they employ Sarawakians. When technically-skilled foreign labour and professional expats migrate to Sarawak, they need homes and offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sheda president Augustine C. H. Wong said they believed that the delivery of 2,500 units of affordable housing for Sarawakians was achievable with the right policies, mechanisms and incentives.

“Sheda reiterates its commitment to contribute towards the elevation of Sarawak’s Affordable Housing system.

“Under the leadership of the Premier, we are moving in an unprecedented direction and at an accelerated pace,” he said.

According to Wong, the property industry is dependent on the government to generate enough force to drive the momentum of change, whether through a change in policy or through financial incentives.

“Financial incentives such as granting tax exemptions, temporarily waiving or reducing duties and temporarily lifting taxes and levies will encourage and empower developers to make the leap in this brick-and-mortar world,” he added.