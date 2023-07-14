Anwar: RM188 bln of 2023 Budget spent as of June

PUTRAJAYA (July 14): A total of RM188 billion or 49 per cent of the 2023 Budget has been spent as of June this year, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is Finance Minister, said this was an improvement from the RM170 billion of the 2022 Budget spent in the corresponding period last year.

“Even though it shows an improvement from (the amount spent in) 2022, I still think it could be better. Implementation of initiatives for the people should be intensified and expedited.

“It is not quite satisfactory because we have to achieve 60 per cent (of the Budget) by August,” he said at the 2024 Budget engagement session themed ‘Empowering Malaysia Madani’ here today.

The 2023 Budget allocates a total of RM388.1 billion, comprising RM289.1 billion as operating expenditure and RM99 billion as development expenditure, including RM2 billion in contingency savings.

Anwar said that the government has implemented decentralisation of power, set aside additional allocations, and provided flexibility in procurement procedures to expedite project implementation.

This includes the delegation of RM50 million projects to the Sabah and Sarawak Technical Departments, an allocation of RM100,000 to all district engineers for minor repairs at the district level, and a special allocation of RM200 million for the Malaysian Armed Forces Engineering Corps to carry out the refurbishment of quarters.

Anwar said he will announce the allocation for the General Operations Force and the police housing programme, tomorrow.

The Prime Minister also announced an additional allocation for the implementation of small projects under local authorities amounting to RM100 million, bringing the total to RM400 million for 2023; and an increase in the allocation for maintenance and repair of schools under the Ministry of Education by RM600 million, bringing the total for this year to RM1.5 billion.

Anwar added that the government has also agreed to allocate a portion of the maintenance funds to the Parents and Teachers Association to carry out small maintenance projects in government schools. – Bernama