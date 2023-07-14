Armizan: Standing order on earthquake disaster management must be updated regularly

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The Standing Order on Disaster Management Operations (PTO) for Earthquakes must be regularly updated to ensure that the country is prepared to face any such eventuality, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the updates should also keep up with the times and the latest technology used by the various agencies involved.

According to him, among the technologies and applications related to earthquakes that should be reflected in the update process are the digital mapping technology of the Survey and Mapping Department of Malaysia (JUPEM); remote sensing; and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR).

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) as the leading national disaster management agency is responsible for holding workshops to update the Earthquake PTO, specifically to obtain input and advisory services from the various agencies involved.

“The Earthquake PTO is also very important because we are always dealing with extreme and unexpected weather changes,” he said in a statement after closing the Earthquake PTO Review Workshop here last night.

Armizan said a revision of the Earthquake PTO document also needed to be made in line with the disaster management landscape in the country as well as at the international level, in addition to amending the necessary matters to ensure it was effective.

“Based on empirical evidence, it’s not impossible for an earthquake to occur in Malaysia, so sharing the latest information and capabilities of each agency through this workshop is quite important,” he said.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the ceremony, he said the Earthquake PTO was first issued in 2011, and it was due for a review.

He said the cooperation of agencies involved in various aspects including disaster management, economy, technology, and community engagement could ensure that the country was better prepared.

“An earthquake risk assessment carried out in Sabah found that it (the state) is in an area where it could occur. In terms of districts, the place with the highest risk is Ranau and some other districts face medium risk such as Kota Belud, Tuaran, and Kota Marudu.

“Therefore, we must be ready, in dealing with disasters, where management aspects during the disaster, and post-disaster such as the provision of aid to victims must be strengthened, but we also need to be proactive in assessing disaster risk,” he said. — Bernama