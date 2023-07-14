Be prepared for rapid development, industrial growth, Premier tells Bintulu community

KUCHING (July 14): The community in Bintulu must be fully prepared to face the rapid development and industrial growth that will continue to be implemented in the city, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, these should include developing talents of the younger generation.

“We have to develop our talent and expertise. Our children should major in new disciplines at the universities including metaphysics and cyber data analyst, coding and decoding of data for us to analyse our data and our resources.

“With that data, we can produce something which is currently needed by the world, and this is what we hope for,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said at the same time, infrastructures including ports in Bintulu must also be upgraded and equipped with the latest technology.

“Before the ship arrives, we can already have the data such as the cargo in the ship so that the turnaround is fast.

“Even now, I was made to understand that a shipping company called Maersk has changed its engine from existing oil to using hydrogen.

“This means that if we produce hydrogen for this region, bunkering facility will be provided in Bintulu for them to refill their ships with hydrogen.

“This is something new and if we have early preparations, surely this will benefit us in Sarawak, especially us in Bintulu,” he added.

Abang Johari said this in his officiating speech at the 45th Bintulu Development Authority anniversary celebration dinner at a hotel in Bintulu tonight.

At the event, Abang Johari also launched the Bintulu Development Authority Strategic Plan 2024-2030 themed at ‘Towards A Low Carbon Industrial Hub by 2030’ with his vision to make Bintulu as a model of inclusivity, liveability and sustainability.

The strategic plan’s mission aimed at delivering outstanding community-focused services through strategic and impactful investments that emphasise economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

Also present was BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.