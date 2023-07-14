Boy drowns in Lahad Datu, another missing in Semporna

LAHAD DATU (July 14): A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a river at Kampung Sepagaya Batu 5 here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Lahad Datu fire and rescue station at 3.12pm.

Villagers found Muhamad Zulaimie bin Muhamad Chumaidih’s body not far from where he drowned before fire and rescue team arrived at the location, said the spokesperson.

Fire and rescue personnel tried to resuscitate the victim but he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 4.52pm.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old boy has been reported missing after the boat he and three other people were using capsized near Pulau Nusa Tengah in Semporna on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched for the boy following the 2.30pm incident.

According to early reports, the four people were believed to be heading to Pulau Nusa Tengah when the incident happened.

It was believed that fishermen managed to rescue the three boat passengers but the boy was reported missing.

The SAR operation by the Semporna fire and rescue, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Sabah Parks was called off at 4.50pm and will resume on Saturday.