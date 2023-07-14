Chen Ling Group redefines urban living with completion of The Podium Kuching

KUCHING (July 14): Real estate developer Chen Ling Group of Companies reached a new milestone with the completion of The Podium at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

Currently labelled as one of the ‘Biggest Street Mall’ in Sarawak, The Podium offers a variety of food and beverages (F&B) outlets, retail stores, and offices with more establishments expected to open up soon.

Over the past 20 years, Chen Ling Group has built over 5000 residential and 500 commercial units across Sarawak – with more planned in the future to cater to the urgent real estate demand in Sarawak.

The Group strives to build real estate for all generations, and has built a wide selection of properties ranging from landed properties, shop houses to mixed developments consisting of strata shops and apartments.

Each of the Group’s developments embodies a unique characteristic that is designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced and versatile lifestyles.

The Group has donated contributions and is currently working with the Federation of Chinese Primary Schools in the relocation and building of SJK(C) Kai Nang’s new premises in Kota Samarahan.

The school which was previously opened in Sibu has been relocated to Kota Samarahan due to low enrolment.

The construction is ongoing at the Group’s landed property development of City Garden in Kota Samarahan and is estimated to be ready by the end of this year.

For more information and enquiries contact the company at 082-237 803 or go to www.chenling.com.my.