Dapsy S’wak: Possible PDP-PSB union will further strengthen GPS’ single-party dominance

MIRI (July 14): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak has claimed that the state is headed for further single-party dominance should an expected merger of political foes go through.

Dapsy Sarawak chief Peter Hee warned that should the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) merge, the Opposition’s voice for checks and balances in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) would shrink even further.

“I am not surprised at all by (PSB president Dato Sri) Wong Soon Koh leading PSB to join GPS, and I believe that the PSB will soon join GPS,” he told The Borneo Post.

He was responding to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Wong and PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to mark the start of cooperation between the parties.

According to Hee, to achieve effective checks and balances, as well as exercise strong oversight and criticism, it is essential to ensure that Opposition parties can freely express their views and have sufficient resources and power.

He opined that a situation of single-party dominance could lead to abuse of power, corruption, and neglecting public opinion.

“Without checks and balances, the government is more likely to ignore different voices and opinions, and limit freedom of speech and the practice of democratic principles.

“This could lead to issues of fairness and social justice when government decisions lack diversity inputs, and even fail to represent the needs of various societal groups,” he opined.

He stressed that political competition, citizen participation, and independent oversight of institutions are essential in Sarawak and cannot be done by DAP Sarawak alone.

“A democratic society needs robust checks and balances to restrict government power and safeguard public interests,” he added.

Yesterday, Wong said the decision to pledge his support to PDP was driven by the intent to enable the federal government under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the state government under Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to carry out their people-first initiatives.

With the collaboration, GPS could now potentially command the support of 79 out of 82 elected representatives, with the addition of three PSB representatives – Wong (Bawang Assan), Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan), and Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili).

DAP Sarawak has two elected representatives – Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending) in the DUN, while Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How is an independent.