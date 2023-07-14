Deputy IGP: Police must have critical, constructive mindset in performing duties

KUALA TERENGGANU (July 14): Police personnel should have a critical and constructive mindset in carrying out their responsibilities and be innovative in finding solutions for any issues.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said this approach is important not only for reducing crime and maintaining public order but also for strengthening the force’s human capital and logistical requirements.

“The top leadership strongly encourages police personnel to improve their knowledge regarding their assignments and have a spiritual and physical balance when dealing with the increasingly sensitive society.

“The organising of PDRM Innovation Day 2023 demonstrates the force’s commitment to fulfilling the government’s wishes to foster innovation in daily tasks,” he said when officiating at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Innovation Day 2023 here last night.

Ayob Khan said the celebration, which began in 2010, is an ongoing effort to recognise the ideas of police personnel, which are then turned into innovative products and services with an impact on the organisation and society.

“Through the Innovative and Creative Group competition platform, new ideas and inventions are brought together to solve problems and improve existing products and services, in line with the theme ‘Inovasi Transformasi Perkhidmatan PDRM’,” he said.

This year, PDRM received 39 entries from across the country, and 11 qualified for the final round.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department won the improvement category with their ‘My Bayar Saman PDRM’ project, which facilitates online payment of summons by the public while strengthening the integrity of the police personnel.

Project Dr Ghaz Sensor (DRGS), developed by the Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF), which works to detect the movement of illegal immigrants and send alerts to GOF control posts, was named winner of the creation category when it succeeded in reducing the crime index of immigrants and cross-border smuggling. — Bernama