Deputy Premier: S’wak govt committed to Sibu urban renewal

SIBU (July 14): The Sarawak government is committed to the Sibu urban renewal, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said he has often suggested to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that the waterfront here should be included as part of the renewal plan.

“I have always told the Premier that we should include the waterfront. The waterfront should be part of Sibu urban renewal.

“Why is that important? Because Sibu is an important hub for economic, cultural, and education centre of the central region of Sarawak,” Dr Sim said when officiating at the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023 here tonight.

He pointed out that his Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak has introduced Sustainable Development Goals for local councils in Sarawak.

“The Ministry hopes the local councils could embark on more initiatives to communities in line with the councils vision towards a liveable and sustainable city by 2031.

“In fact, local councils can pursue policies and practices that encourage sustainable consumption and production through the built environment, education and awareness,” he said.

Besides that, he said his ministry is also facilitating all local councils in order to educate communities on more sustainable consumption patterns of food and water, minimising waste by pursuing recycling programs and composting organic waste.

Towards this end, Dr Sim congratulated Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for successfully holding the BCF, bringing all the races together, which further strengthened racial unity and harmony.

He said because of the strong unity and stability, Sarawak has transformed its economy to a new economy, and is very forward looking.

Also present were SMC chairman Clarence Ting, SMC deputy chairman and Borneo Cultural Festival 2023 organising chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak Datuk Sebastien Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Elizabeth Loh, and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.