Don: Possible PDP-PSB bloc could impact positively on Dayak, Chinese communities

KUCHING (July 14): The collaboration between the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) could have a positive impact on the state’s Dayak and Chinese communities, said Prof James Chin.

The University of Tasmania Asian studies lecturer said the two parties would now have a stronger political bloc in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“The most significant thing about the PDP-PSB collaboration is the combined numbers of PSB at three seats and PDP five seats. So together, now they are a bloc of eight,” he said when contacted.

Chin said the “bloc of eight” reminded him of the defunct Sarawak National Party (SNAP) during its heyday.

“I am quite sure they both (PDP and PSB) have the same ideology. Really there is not much to differentiate between PDP and PSB.

“I suppose they will try to build a new bloc in Sarawak politics, trying to appeal mostly to Dayak but with a significant number of Chinese leaders. Historically, it reminds me of SNAP,” he said.

Chin opined over the long term, the two parties may merge and this would strengthen PDP, which would gain more out of the collaboration.

He also pointed out that the possible union means there would be almost no Opposition representatives in the DUN.

Currently, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How is an independent, while the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has two assemblypersons – Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending).

“Basically, there is no more Opposition in Sarawak DUN. DAP simply cannot do much,” Chin said.

Yesterday, PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing and PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur.

Renamed PSB in 2018 after starting as the United People’s Party (UPP) in 2014, the party was formed following a split from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The party’s current state representatives are president Wong (Bawang Assan), deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili), and secretary-general Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan).

PDP on the other hand was formed as the Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) after splitting from SNAP in 2002.

In 2017, the party was renamed PDP and is a component of ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

PDP’s state assemblymen are party president Tiong (Dudong), deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru), senior vice president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil (Marudi), senior vice president Rolland Duat (Meluan), and vice president Friday Belik (Krian).

The party also has two parliamentary seats held by Tiong (Bintulu) and secretary-general Datuk Anyi Ngau (Baram).