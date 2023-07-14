Dr Sim ‘amazed’ by PDP-PSB collab, questions reason MoU signed in KL

SIBU (July 14): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was “amazed” by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)-Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) collaboration and questioned the reason why the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held in Kuala Lumpur (KL) despite they being Sarawak-based parties.

“I was amazed by the Sarawak local parties having the function in Kuala Lumpur to join the ‘chaos’ in Kuala Lumpur.

“I mean Sarawak is known for stability, and now joining the Kuala Lumpur’s ‘chaos’. And it is not surprising because PSB has been sending signals to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), PDP and even to SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party).

“And we all have internally… GPS, we discuss this thing together. That is the spirit of GPS. Why we can win so many seats, because of the unity of GPS,” said the SUPP preesident.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023 here tonight.

“But tomorrow night there will be a GPS meeting – not because of the event (PDP-PSB MoU signing) yesterday. Tomorrow’s meeting everybody knows because you have to give notice (in advance).

“Somebody timed it or not, I don’t know. We shall discuss the GPS’ success and it is because of stability and the unity together, and the consensus that we reached, and that is how we moved forward,” he added.

Dr Sim hoped that all will come to light during the GPS meeting in Kuching tomorrow.

“We will discuss because tomorrow night, you cannot have GPS meeting and not discuss this, and we also would like to hear what is happening – why did it in KL? They are Sarawak-based parties.

“Are you going to become part of the ‘chaotic’ West Malaysian party? So this matter will be discussed tomorrow,” he said.

He pointed out that the Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is GPS chairman, had mentioned that what had happened between PDP and PSB had nothing to do with GPS.

“I mean four component parties – GPS has four component parties – PDP, PRS, SUPP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB).

“It is a merger – is a new entity. A merger is a new entity. So, technically, we ask the legal people, it’s no longer PDP. We see lah. Because in a merger, what names are you coming up with – is it still going to be PDP or is it a new name? A new name – the signature is not the same,” said Dr Sim.

He added: “Having said that a person’s character never changed; a person’s character never changed; if you are ‘anai-anai’ (termite) right – you continue ‘anai-anai’ and not only that, ‘anai-anai’ can be very ‘infectious’. You all can see that.

“That is why I don’t want to say much more than that – a number of people who are very legalistic, other people are very ‘pandai’ (smart at) manipulative and bullying and so on. So, for me, the poor doctor here, not very good lah – doctors speak very straight.”

Earlier, Abang Johari believed that GPS members will not object to the PDP-PSB collaboration as it is for the betterment of the state.

He said cooperation between the two parties will be discussed at the coalition’s meeting today, and he expressed confidence that the component parties will welcome the move.

“I don’t think there will be a problem,” he said when asked if GPS parties, particularly Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will oppose the move.

“I must be sincere here…at least they (PSB) realised their mistake. They fought us during the election but now they realise we have delivered. I am a person who is not vindictive. It means they (PSB) have accepted what we have been doing,” he told reporters after officiating at an event in Kuching today.