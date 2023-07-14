Early morning fire leaves family of 12 in Tudan homeless

MIRI (July 14): A fire early today razed a house in Kampung Tudan here, leaving a family of 12 homeless.

A statement from the Lutong Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call on the incident came in at 1.58am.

A team of five firefighters was sent to the scene at 1.59am.

Nine firefighters from Bomba Lopeng were also assigned to assist.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that there was indeed a fire involving a semi-permanent house, which had been 70 per cent destroyed.

“A car was also destroyed in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” said the statement.

Firefighters managed to control and put out the fire at 2.40am.

The operation ended at 4.10am.