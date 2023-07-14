Fadillah: Details on plan to return idle lands to S’wak to be ironed out in MA63 meeting next week

KUCHING (July 14): Matters relating to state lands acquired by the federal government for development purposes but had remained idle or underdeveloped would be discussed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee’s meeting next week, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In announcing this, he said although Putrajaya had, in principle, agreed to give back these lands to Sarawak, the details would need to be ironed out before it could be brought to the MA63 Implementation Action Council’s meeting.

“Among matters that need to be firmed up are matters related to state lands that were acquired by the federal government, but there’s no development done (to them).

“These lands would be returned to the state, as to what has been agreed upon in principle,” he told The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo during an exclusive interview here today.

Fadillah said apart from land issues, other matters relating to Sarawak would be discussed during the MA63 meeting next week, including the proposal for the state to take over Bintulu Port from the federal government.

On Monday, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan announced that Putrajaya had agreed to return 54 out of 218 plots of land leased to the state government.

He said the move was necessary as these lands had not been developed or occupied for more than five years.

Awang Tengah also said the lands acquired or owned without any incurred cost should be handed back to the state free of charge, while those previously acquired at a cost borne by the federal government would be returned at the same cost.