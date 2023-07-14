Fascinating stories of the Lugat people, Baleh’s original dwellers

NOT many of us know about the existence of the Lugat people, said to be the original dwellers of Batang Baleh in Kapit.

A series of stories shared by Tuai Rumah Killau Ugap, from a Tunoh resettlement in Bukit Mabong, might at least shed some history upon this ethnic group.

“The Lugat were the original people of Baleh, with Nanga Gaat being their main settlement.

“Not many people know this but the names of places and rivers like Batang (River) Baleh, Batang Rajang, Batang Katibas, Song, Yong, Sut, Mujong, Melinau, Gaat, Paku, Merirai, Mengiong and Entuloh in the Baleh area – they’re all from the Lugat language.

“Tunoh is also from the Lugat language, referring to a ‘spear’,” the 72-year-old man told The Borneo Post, pausing before continuing the story.

“Once, a Lugat man went on to visit his Iban friend.

“Upon arrival at the place, he saw a body with a spear still stuck in one of the thighs.

“The Iban asked the Lugat what they called a spear, and the latter answered ‘tunoh’ – that’s where my area derived its name from.”

According to Killau, the names of all the river tributaries in Baleh are in Lugat language, except for Sungai Sempurau, which is Iban.

He said at Nanga Gaat, there was once a ‘klirieng’ (a burial pole made to honour of the dead) erected by the Lugat.

“But that pole was later taken to a museum together with ‘Salong’, a burial chamber of the Kayans from Belaga,” he said.

Killau further said the Ibans were originally from Kalimantan in Indonesia, and later migrated to Sarawak.

“When ‘ngayau’ (headhunting) was still in practice, they committed the first attack in Batang Ai and later, they planned for another in Baleh.

“The Lugat knew about the plan for the second attack ahead of time. Fearing that they would be massacred, they planted a strategy to mingle with and get close to the Ibans, which they succeeded.

“After a long time, the Ibans invited them to relocate to Antawau, but they refused – resulting in the Ibans killing the Lugat. That marked the end of the Lugat people in Baleh.

“Since the Ibans have been with the Lugat for a long time, they know the names of all these places in the Lugat language,” he said.

Killau also shared with The Borneo Post a story passed down in his family, about the relationship between the Punans and the Ibans.

He said in Ulu Melinau, there was Punan Tanyit.

The Punans, back in the days, were often harassed by the Kenyah Badeng and the Kayans.

“My grandfather Merom, who was a ‘penghulu’ (chief of a community of several villages) during that time, cared for the Punans and he tasked his brother Balin to look after them.

“With protection from the Ibans, the Kenyah Badeng and the Kayans stopped disturbing the Punans.

“Balin carried out his duty well, protecting the Punans from the two tribes who were close to the Ibans.

“After eight years, Balin returned to Tunoh from Ulu Melinau and as a parting gift, the Punans chieftain named Lanying offered him eight ‘bebendai’ (gongs), eight ‘tawak’ (brass gongs) and eight ‘tajau’ (jars),” he said.

However, Balin refused these gifts – he asked for ‘ulun’ (slaves) instead.

Lanying agreed to this, and gave Balin eight slaves: five women and three men.

Killau forgot the names of the two of them, but four of the female slaves were named Nyupai, Nyuai, Pungek and Naja, and the two male slaves were Sayuk and Sutat.

“All of them were childless because they did not want their children or their children’s children to be slaves like them.

“That is how we have the Punans in Tunoh. Should you come across Tembawai Bebunoh at Sungai Batu Punan, it’s where they used to live.

“I remember when we’re still in Melinau, they did come to help us cut trees to make way for paddy cultivation. One of them, a man, died after a tree crashed upon him,” said Killau, adding that he intended to write a book about the Punans in Tunoh based on the information that he had gathered all this while.

“It will be a book for the future generation.”