Four new district police chiefs in Sarawak receive duties

KUCHING (July 14): Four new district police chiefs received their duties before Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri at the contingent’s headquarters here yesterday.

Starting off the ceremony was Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Mathew Manggie, who handed the post to DSP Rafhan Kefli.

Mathew then received the post of new Sri Aman police district chief from its acting chief DSP Zuriawati Zainal Abidin.

The ceremony continued with the handing over of duties from acting Bau district police chief ASP Jugah Aleng to DSP Jawai Francis Kempas; Belaga district police chief DSP Rohana Nanu to DSP Jimbai Bala; and acting Kapit district police chief ASP Anthony Apui to DSP Rohana Nanu.

Mohd Azman also presented certificates of appreciation to the previous chief and acting chiefs.

Also held was the exchange of duties of the Police Family Association (Perkep) district chairman posts.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mohd Azman’s wife, Datin Nassariah Mohd Nassir, who is also the state contingent’s Perkep chairman.

Handing over the chairman’s post for Sri Aman Perkep was DSP Zuriawati Zainal Abidin to Colina Nobes; Bau Perkep from Uteh Talok to DSP Jawai Francis Kempas; Belaga Perkep from DSP Rohana Nanu to Jenny Anjang; and Kapit Perkep from Pauline Labit to DSP Rohana Nanu.

At the same ceremony, Mohd Azman also conferred the rank of superintendent to Hamka Mohamad, who is the Head of State’s aide-de-camp.

Also present at the ceremony were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and heads of department from the state police contingent.