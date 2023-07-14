Ibraco to showcase exciting projects at Sheda Property Expo 2023 in Kuching

KUCHING (July 14): Ibraco Berhad, one of Sarawak’s leading township developers, is taking part in the three-day Sheda Property Expo which kicks off today at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Ibraco will be showcasing its current projects at its booth at BCCK from 10am to 9pm, along with offering a preview of its upcoming developments.

Visitors can expect to get a glimpse of its highly-anticipated projects in Kota Samarahan and in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The project in Petaling Jaya marks Ibraco’s second venture in Peninsular Malaysia following the successful Continew Kuala Lumpur – two residential towers sitting atop a vibrant commercial space.

Of particular highlight is Arden City, an integrated township spanning 76.3 acres in Kota Samarahan. The ecosystem township encompasses six key components, including commercial spaces, corporate offices, residential developments, healthcare facilities, recreational amenities, and logistics offerings.

Within Arden City is a commercial square featuring 39 units of three-storey shops offering investment opportunities to entrepreneurs, and a twin signature office towers offering premium workspaces, blending innovative technology with the lush landscape of the activity park.

Future development will include high-rise residences providing ample investment opportunities for property enthusiasts, and a medical centre catering to the latest medical and fitness needs.

Ibraco will also showcase its current flagship project, The NorthBank township, a mixed development spanning 123 acres along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Among the various ongoing projects within The NorthBank are Crestwood Estates, an exclusive collection of 36 units of three-storey semi-detached multi-generational homes, and Renna Residence featuring 296 apartment units.

The commercial segment, The NorthBank Commercial Centre, features 59 units of three-storey commercial shops with double frontage access, nine units of single-storey lock-up shops, and four units of eight-storey strata-titled office towers, promising exciting business opportunities.

Alongside these impressive developments, Ibraco Berhad is proud to unveil the recently opened NorthBank Club, a private members-only club exclusively for Ibraco property owners and tenants.

The club emphasises fostering a family-friendly environment and offers a range of leisure amenities and dining experiences, suitable for all ages.

Ibraco’s second-phase expansion of Town Square Bintulu includes The Hagen Avenue commercial project, which comprises 19 units of three-storey shop offices, two units of 4-storey shop offices, and an eight-storey office and commercial block, as well as Horizonz Residence’s 18-storey strata-titled serviced apartment.

For further inquiries, contact Ibraco on 082-361111, or visit their official website at https://ibraco.com/ or find them on Facebook and Instagram at Ibraco Berhad.