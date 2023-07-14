In Kuching, masked gang attacks coffee shop stall operator 

KUCHING (July 14): A coffee shop stall operator at Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian was assaulted by a gang of masked men around 5am this morning.

According to sources, the victim in his 30s was just about to step out of his car when he was set upon by the group.

The suspects were armed with sticks and their faces were covered.

The victim somehow managed to escape his attackers by running into the coffee shop’s toilet, where he quickly locked himself inside.

Before leaving the scene, the suspects also smashed the victim’s front and rear windshields.

According to the victim, he did not know why he was attacked as he did not do anything wrong or owe anyone money.

The police have been contacted for more information.