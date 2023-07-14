Kuching court orders man to enter defence for allegedly having anal sex with underage boy

KUCHING (July 14): The Sessions Court here today ordered a 30-year-old man to enter his defence on four counts of having anal sex with a then 15-year-old boy three years ago.

Judge Maris Again made the order after finding the prosecution proved a prima facie case against the accused.

Maris set the trial for Nov 22-23 as well as extended the man’s court bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties.

The prosecution’s case saw 11 witnesses called, including a doctor and police officers.

The four charges were framed under Section 377A of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, read together with Section 377B of the same Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and possible caning.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused became acquainted with the teenager from a social media application in 2020.

According to first two of the charges, he allegedly committed the offence against the boy at the end of July 2020 and early August 2020 in a rented room in Matang Jaya here.

According to the final two charges, he allegedly committed the same offence against the same victim during two separate occasions in mid-August 2020 and on Aug 21, 2020.

DPP Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted the case, while the man was represented by Christopher Bada and Roy Gingkoi.