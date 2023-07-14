Landslide swallows part of road in front of Niah longhouse, residents fear for safety

MIRI (July 14): A landslide at Rumah Jalin Chayang, Sungai Sebelayau in Suai Niah swallowed part of the road in front of the longhouse, leaving villagers worried for their safety.

The Batu Niah fire station said a team of three personnel was sent to the longhouse at 9.10pm last night to assess the situation.

“The landslide is just 10 feet (three metres) from the front of the longhouse.

“The affected area is about 10 feet wide and 30 feet (nine metres) long,” said a statement.

Firefighters determined that the longhouse was not in immediate danger.

“The team advised the residents there to be extra vigilant and to be prepared to move from the longhouse should there be another landslide,” added the statement.