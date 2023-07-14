Lee hopes Puspakom facilities in Sibu, Miri expanded

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 14): Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is hopeful that Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) will expand the facilities at their branches in Sibu and Miri after finding out that the two regional branches are reaching their full capacity.

As an example, he said Miri will soon see more commercial activities related to oil and gas while there is also a need to look into the capacity of the Sibu branch.

Although Sibu and Miri are in need of facility expansion, he, however, said Bintulu, another of Sarawak’s major towns, presently can still handle the volume of vehicles coming to the branch for inspection.

“The Puspakom branch in Miri at the moment is operating nearing its full capacity which is at 80 per cent, while there is also a need to look at the capacity of the Sibu branch.

“Bintulu is doing okay at the moment because the Bintulu Puspakom branch has three lanes while in Miri and Sibu, both branches currently have only two lanes,” he pointed out when speaking to reporters at the new Puspakom branch in Samarahan.

Before speaking to reporters, Lee had inspected the new Puspakom branch in Samarahan, which will now serve vehicle owners from the Kuching and Samarahan divisions starting next month.

Puspakom will shift its operations to Kota Samarahan from Kuching effective Aug 1.

“I am informed that Puspakom will shift its operations to Kota Samarahan starting Aug 1. The new branch is located at Lot 11320 and 11321, Block 59, Kota Samarahan Industrial Estate here with operating hours from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5.30pm.

“The final date of operation of the Puspakom branch in Kuching is Jul 27 and accordingly, the public dealing at Puspakom Kuching are advised to plan their vehicle inspection by making an appointment at www.mypuspakom.com.my,” said Lee.

A statement released by Puspakom recently also said that their customers can make online appointments for their vehicles to be inspected at Puspakom Kota Samarahan at www.mypuspakom.com.my, starting July 15.

The four-acre Puspakom branch in Kota Samarahan carries out all types of vehicle inspections for commercial and private vehicles.

“This inspection centre can provide better customer experience with the presence of five inspection lanes to accommodate a higher vehicle capacity of a total of 500 vehicles per day.

“In addition, customers can immediately obtain insurance renewal facilities and Motor Vehicle Licence (road tax) at the counter after completing the vehicle inspection,” read the statement.

It added the move is in line with Puspakom’s aspiration to make it a one-stop centre for all vehicle-related matters and provide the best service to its customers.

Puspakom also advised vehicle owners whose vehicle inspection certificate is due to expire between July 28 and 31 to immediately make arrangements to have their vehicle inspected at Puspakom Kuching before it ceases operations.

Also present during Lee’s visit to the new Puspakom branch in Kota Samarahan were Puspakom Malaysia head of operations division Dr Ahmad Zahiri Ismail and other officials from Puspakom.

During the event, Ahmad Zahiri informed that Puspakom now offers door-to-door inspections for customers in Kuching and Samarahan via booking on the MyPuspakom app or on the Puspakom website www.mypuspakom.com.my.

“Before this, this service was only available in Peninsular Malaysia but is now available in Kuching and Samarahan. We will expand the service to other parts of Sarawak soon, depending on the reception that we receive for the service in Kuching and Samarahan,” said Ahmad Zahiri.

Ahmad Zahiri also said that Puspakom aims to provide exclusive services to private vehicle owners or companies who want to carry out vehicle inspections at a time and place of their choice and the inspection report will be issued as soon as the inspection is completed.