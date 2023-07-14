Legend Baddrol leaves Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Sabah Football Club (Sabah FC) on Friday announced that captain Baddrol Bakhtiar will not play for the team for the rest of the Malaysian League this season.

A statement from Sabah FC stated that the decision was made by mutual agreement between Baddrol and Sabah FC, for reasons that will be announced in the near future.

“Baddrol will always be a legend at Sabah FC. All the commitment, dedication, enthusiasm and motivation given throughout playing with Sabah FC and then leading Sabah to the AFC Cup 2023 will always be remembered. With a total of 41 appearances and 13 goals, his place in the club’s history will always be assured. Baddrol Bakhtiar’s name will also be carved as a legend in the Malaysian football arena,” the statement said.

“Sabah FC wish Baddrol the best of luck and success in whatever field he ventures into. We always welcome Baddrol Bakhtiar back to Sabah FC as a family in the future,” added the statement.

Baddrol from Kedah joined Sabah FC in 2021 as a free transfer.

The former national team player is regarded as the best player in right position in Malaysia.

He was also a former member of Malaysia U-23 and Malaysia U-20 squad.