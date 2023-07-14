MACC Kedah nabs seven customs agents over luxury car duties syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested seven individuals believed to be customs agents on suspicion of reducing the duties on luxury cars, resulting in the loss of about RM33 million in customs tax.

According to a MACC source, the seven individuals, aged between 30 and 60, were arrested at the Kedah MACC office between 5pm and 10.30pm last Thursday (July 13) when they went to have their statements recorded.

Those arrested were believed to have conspired with the owners of the vehicles involved by falsifying documents to obtain a reduction in customs duty assessment, even though the vehicles were not eligible for such reductions.

The MACC has obtained an order to remand the seven suspects for four days until July 17.

The remand order was issued by the Alor Setar Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim today.

It is learned that as part of the operation conducted by the special operations division, the MACC also conducted raids at several business premises, government agency offices and residences in the Klang Valley, Kedah, Johor, Perak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, MACC special operations division senior director Dauk Tan Kang Sai, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama